Press release from Buncombe County Schools:

Don’t miss the third annual Ingles Pharmacy and Eblen Charities Immunization Project! Our community partners have teamed up once again to benefit all area children who are uninsured or underinsured. The Immunization Project will provide access to free vaccines that are required for children who begin Kindergarten or 7th grade next year.

This event coincides with the “Tools for Schools” school supply distribution on Wednesday, August 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Professionals will be on-site to provide health screenings and access to life-saving vaccines.

Please bring your child’s vaccination record and insurance or Medicaid (if applicable) information with you. The distribution of school supplies and the Immunization Clinic will take place at the Westgate Shopping Center in Asheville on August 14 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Register now at the Eblen Charities office at 50 Westgate Parkway. Email Eblen Charities at sriddle@eblencharities.org with questions.

