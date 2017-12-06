Press release from Eblen Charities:

On Thursday, Dec. 7, one of Asheville’s finest Christmas traditions returns, as Ingles Markets again joins the Eblen Charities St. Nicholas Project in the Ingles Toy Store at the Westgate Shopping Center.

For the fifth year, the Ingles Toy Store is the site of thousands of toys, games, dolls, clothes and stocking stuffers that will serve families and their children in our community who may be less fortunate during these difficult times.

In partnership with Eblen Charities St. Nicholas Project, the Ingles Toy Store is once again one of the busiest centers of Christmas activity in our area as thousands of children have already been registered for the St. Nicholas Project since the sign-ups began Oct. 1.

“This Christmas, thousands of area children will have a brighter Christmas thanks to the generosity of Ingles, WLOS, iHeart Media, Asheville Citizen-Times, Great Beginnings Pediatric Dentistry, Tony and Isa Fraga, the Smoky Mountain Toy Run, Two Men and a Truck, the Smoky Mountain Harley Owners Group, Buncombe County Schools, Barnes & Noble, Mission Hospital, the Biltmore Company, Friday’s Staffing, Pepsi, Wicked Weed and so many others who have volunteered their time, collected toys and have donated so far this year,” says Bill Murdock, executive director of Eblen Charities. “To again be working with Ingles and so many on such a wonderful and important project is not only a great honor for us, but will touch so many more lives than ever before.”

The St. Nicholas Project is also serving more than a dozen schools and agencies in our community with Christmas assistance this year, which includes nearly 1,000 additional children.

Registration for Christmas assistance will continue Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. until Dec. 22. The store is open for families to shop Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Ingles Toy Store is at 80 Westgate Parkway in the Westgate Shopping Center (the old Bon Marche/Hamricks Department Store).

For more information, please contact Bill Murdock at the Eblen Charities at 828-242-2848 or via email at eblenfound@aol.com