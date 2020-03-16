Press release from Interfaith Assistance Ministry:

Interfaith Assistance Ministry will continue to serve struggling Henderson County residents with crisis services by implementing precautionary measures to keep our neighbors, volunteers and staff as safe as possible during this rapidly evolving coronavirus pandemic.

Short interviews will be conducted via phone with neighbors who come to IAM’s parking lot at 310 Freeman St., Hendersonville, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Please arrive by 3:30 p.m. at the latest for services.

“IAM will continue to help local residents in these ways as long as we have enough volunteers and staff to stay open,” said Elizabeth Willson Moss, IAM’s executive director.

Seven days’ worth of food, 3 meals a day, for every member of a family

Rent assistance to prevent homelessness

Utility bill assistance: power, gas, heating fuel and water

Prescription assistance

Personal hygiene items

Towels, sheets and blankets

Clothing, including new underwear and socks

Transportation: bus tickets and gasoline vouchers

Pet food

“We are providing volunteers and staff with gloves and we are cleaning our work surfaces hourly,” said Moss. “We will continue operations as long as possible and adhere to government health regulations.”

“IAM is grateful to all of our donors and supporters”, Moss said.

IAM, Henderson County’s largest crisis services nonprofit, was founded in 1984 to serve as a clearing house for local faith congregations to assist area residents in financial crisis with food, clothing, shoes, utility bill and rent assistance.

Over the years IAM’s services have increased to include personal hygiene items, prescription assistance, linens, blankets, school supplies, transportation assistance, pet food, medical cost assistance, food for a week’s worth of three meals a day, a Working Women’s Clothing Closet, unusual hardships and more. Please make donations via IAM’s website or mail to checks to P.O Box 2562, Hendersonville, NC, 28792.

IAM is open for services Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday’s from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Donations of food and clothing

may be made at 310 Freeman St., Hendersonville, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food and gently used and new clothing, linens and blankets may be dropped off during those hours at our donation door.

If you would like to volunteer with an organization that gives hope and provides basic needs to struggling local residents, please call the volunteer coordinators at 697-7029 and arrange a tour.