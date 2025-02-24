Press release from Women’s March:
In response to the national call for marches, protests, and rallies by Women’s March, a grassroots event is being organized in Asheville to advocate for women’s rights, social justice, and inclusivity.The event, International Women’s Day – Unite & Resist, will take place on Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Asheville, NC. This gathering aims to bring together community members to stand in solidarity against injustices affecting women from all walks of life – immigrants, disabled individuals, and the LGBTQ+ community.“After seeing that no event had been planned in Asheville, I decided to step up and create one,” said event organizer Sierra Night Tide. “As a woman who has faced toxic corporate environments, lived with a physical disability, experienced homelessness, and felt the impact of Hurricane Helen, I know firsthand the urgent need for collective action. This event is about standing up for all marginalized communities and ensuring our voices are heard.”Community members, activists, and allies are encouraged to participate in this powerful demonstration of unity and resistance.For event details and to RSVP, visit:About Women’s MarchWomen’s March is a national movement advocating for women’s rights, reproductive justice, LGBTQ+ rights, racial equality, and more through grassroots activism and large-scale mobilizations.Join us in Asheville and make your voice heard!
