Lloyd’s Large Time – A Fundraiser for the Lloyd Johnson Foundation

ASHEVILLE, NC — Wherever bluegrass bellowed, Lloyd Johnson followed.

In honor of the life and musical spirit of this WNC native, Isis Music Hall hosts Lloyd’s Large Time: A Benefit for the Lloyd Johnson Foundation Thursday, March 29.

“My dad was a bit of character on the music scene in Western North Carolina,” said Lloyd’s son and fellow musician Steve Johnson. “He was close friends with many of the musicians in our area and this event at Isis is just one way to keep his love of music from our area going.

Proceeds from the benefit will fund The Lloyd Johnson Foundation, a non-profit organization created after Lloyd’s death in 2017 to provide education and career advancement opportunities to grow and nurture the musical spirit of Western North Carolina.

The benefit brings to the Isis stage an all-star line-up led by award-winning Americana artist Jim Lauderdale.

Lauderdale will share the stage with a string of artists from Sarah Burton, Si Kahn and Mark Bumgarner & Friends to The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys and other super surprise special guests.

“It’s a way for the Foundation to raise funds to continue to support and grow our vibrant music scene in Asheville and the surrounding area” said Steve, who is the co-host of MerleFest Radio Hour , and currently works as the Artist Relations Manager for Wilkes Community College/MerleFest. “My father introduced me to several different Bluegrass musicians as I was growing up and that really sparked my interest in music. We hope that this foundation can continue that same tradition of supporting people who are interested in pursuing a formal career in the music industry.”

Lloyd’s love for music went beyond the boundaries of WNC.

Over his life, he performed in several Bluegrass bands — most recently, the Dixie Grass Band. In addition to performing, he has supported bluegrass and country music artists through festival and concert attendance. Over the years, he traveled across the country forging lasting relationships with legends like Bill Monroe, Don Reno, Wayne Lewis, and countless other musicians.

The Lloyd Johnson Foundation will serve as primary sponsor of the notable MerleFest 2018 Band Competition, which highlights local, national, and international artists at MerleFest, with the winner receiving a prime-time performance slot.

“Lloyd loved going to concerts at the Isis and I hope our music community will come out to show their support of Dad, the venue, the artists, and help us continue to make a difference in Western North Carolina’s music scene,” Steve said.

Tickets for Lloyd’s Large Time are $20 in advance and $25 day of show. All proceeds will go the Lloyd Johnson Foundation to grow and nurture the musical spirit of Western North Carolina. Visit isisasheville.com for more information.

About Isis Music Hall

Isis Music Hall is a premier concert venue, bar, and eatery in the heart of West Asheville. Their name gives a nod to the building’s history – a single screen cinema built in the mid 1930’s. Today, this famed Art Deco style venue hosts many of the top touring artists and musicians in the nation. With two stages, multiple bars, and outdoor patio, Isis Music Hall is one of the hottest spots in the city for live music. In 2015, they were honored with the Venue of the Year Momentum Award by the International Bluegrass Music Association, as well as the Griffin Award for historical renovation and preservation. Join Kitchen 743 at Isis Music Hall nightly for an array of creative, local and seasonal fare.