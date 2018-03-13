Press release from Jackson County Arts Council:

The Jackson County Arts Council, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is proud to announce our second annual “Arts Night Out” event. This event will happen throughout Jackson County at participating restaurants on Thursday March 22, 2018.

Please join us at one of the participating restaurants on Thursday, March 22 to support your local business owners as well as the Jackson County Arts Council. Each restaurant has agreed to donate at least 10% of their sales to JCAC.

Participating Restaurants

1. Balsam Falls Brewing Co (10% Dinner)

2. City Lights Café (10% of Dinner)

3. The Cut Cocktail Lounge (10% 5p – 10p)

4. Guadalupe Café (10% 7p – 9p)

5. Jack the Dipper (10% All Day)

6. Library Kitchen and Bar in Cashiers (15% of Dinner)

7. Mad Batter Food & Film (10 % 6p – 9p)

8. The Papermill Lounge and Theater (15% 5p – 2a)

9. Sazon Mexican Cuisine (10% 4:30p – 9p)

10. Soul Infusion Tea House and Bistro (10% 11a – 9p)

11. Tucks Tap & Grille (10% 5p – 9p)

12. The Well House (10% of Dinner)

The mission of the Jackson County Arts Council is to promote individual artists, foster appreciation of the arts, provide art education and inspire creativity in Jackson County. So far in FY 2017-18, the Jackson County Arts Council has provided sponsorships to numerous organizations and groups such as the WNC Pottery Festival, The Play Sanctuary, The Cullowhee Community Garden, Cashiers Senior Program, Glenville Historical Society, and Dillsboro Merchants just to name a few. We have provided supplements to Jackson County Public School Art Teachers for supplies, sponsored and promoted the Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) program for the youth in Jackson County, conducted monthly Artist Talks at the library, hosted theater workshops, and helped sponsor eight individual artists in the region. We have also purchased a Baby Grand Piano for community use at the Jackson County Library Complex’s Community Room.

With your support, we can continue to provide sponsorships to organizations and individuals across Jackson County to promote, foster, and inspire creativity. Please join our Arts Night Out by eating at one of the participating restaurants on Thursday, March 22, 2018.

Thank you to our Restaurant Sponsors. If you would like to be a sponsor next year or make a donation, please contact the Jackson County Arts Council at 828-507-9820 or by email at info@jacksoncountyarts.org