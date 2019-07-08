Jacqueline Sullivan’s love of the beauty and fluidity of the calligraphic line is obvious in her work. Drawing on her love of words and years of working as a professional calligrapher, Jacqueline often uses words in her paintings. But the words and quotations are often not legible. In this artist talk, Jacqueline will discuss her process and philosophy of using illegible writing within her art work.

Is making art solely to express yourself or to engage the viewer? When words are used in a work of abstract art, is it another way for the artist to express themselves? Or is it to send a message to the viewer? Jacqueline will show slides of the works and show her progression of her growth into the philosophy that words do not have to be legible. She will also discuss the research that she did to find the best products and materials to enable the combination of marks, calligraphy and words within her abstract paintings and bookworks. Interwoven will be Jacqueline’s philosophy on creativity and a brief history of her career as a lifelong artist.

The lecture takes place on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 5:30 p.m. at Congregation Beth Israel, 229 Murdock Avenue, Asheville. For more information, contact Sally Gooze at 828-772-0222.