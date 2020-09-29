Press release from Read to Succeed Asheville/Buncombe:

Read to Succeed Asheville/Buncombe (R2S) is pleased to announce Jamie Creola as the new Executive Director, effective October 1, 2020.

“After an extensive search, it is with great excitement that R2S welcomes Jamie Creola as my successor,” said outgoing R2S Executive Director, Ann Flynn. “Her dynamic skill set and commitment to early education and community engagement make her an ideal choice to lead R2S into its next chapter advocating for and supporting literacy for elementary students in our community.”

Creola comes to R2S from the Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans, LA, where she served as Vice President of Education. Prior to her work there, Creola gained a depth of knowledge and experience working in leadership positions in nonprofit organizations across the U.S., including the Perot Museum, Woodland Park Zoo, and Florida and Utah Museums of Natural History.

A passionate advocate for engaging and supporting families and communities around early education through conversation, collaboration, and innovation, Creola brings over thirty years of sophisticated leadership experience in the nonprofit education sector to her new role with R2S.

“I look forward to continuing and growing Read to Succeeds’ commitment in closing the literacy achievement gap between Black and white students in our area. I am passionate about developing and supporting equity-driven partnerships and programs addressing pressing needs around inclusive, accessible, and equitable education. I grew up in Buncombe County and am excited for the opportunity to give back to the community that inspired and supported my love of reading and lifelong learning.”

Community members and R2S supporters will have an opportunity to “meet” Creola at a virtual fundraising event this fall. Contact info@r2sasheville.org for more information.