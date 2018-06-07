From the Asheville Chamber of Commerce:

Thank you to all our runners, walkers, sponsors and volunteers for making the 12th annual Chamber Challenge a blast! 100+ companies turned out for the annual 5k to celebrate workplace wellness. We had the opportunity to honor Four Seasons with the 2018 Good Health Good Business Award and connect with many members of our amazing community.

In a neck and neck race to the finish, Javan Lapp of Pisgah Legal Services finished ahead Joe Ainsworth of Jus’ Running by precisely 1 second, with a time of 17:30.6. For the females, Anne Wheatly and Emily Fagan of Jus’ Running snagged first and second place with times of 19:35 and 21:04. Miranda Satterfield of Genova’s Witnesses followed in third place with 21:26.

The top co-ed teams were: Thermo Twisted Blisters (say that three times fast!), Biltmore 10, and the YMCA WNC.

The top teams by industry category were: Killer Flamingos (Finance), Habitat for Humanity (Gov’t and Nonprofit), MWB18 (Professional Services), Biltmore 10 (Hospitality), Jus’ Running Masters (Health/Wellness), and the Borgwarner Boost Creeps (Manufacturing).

We encourage you to check our website for full race results.

If you finished in the top 3 of any category, please come to the Chamber during business hours to pick up your medal or trophy.