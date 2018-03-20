JB Media Group, a mission-driven digital marketing agency specializing in strategy, SEO, content writing, social media, advertising, PR, and education, announced today that is has been accepted as a Certified B Corporation due to its commitment to using business as a force for good.

According to B Lab, the nonprofit behind Certified B Corps, “B Corp is to business what Fair Trade certification is to coffee or USDA Organic certification is to milk. B Corps are for-profit companies certified by the nonprofit B Lab to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.”

JB Media Group is only the seventh company certified by B Lab in Asheville, and the 42nd business certified in NC. Worldwide there are over 2,000 Certified B Corporations from more than 130 industries in 50 countries with one unifying goal—to redefine success in business.

Unlike traditional corporations, Certified B Corporations (the “B” stands for “Benefit”) are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions not only on their shareholders, but also on their stakeholders (e.g., workers, suppliers, community, consumers, and the environment).

“Achieving certification is a badge of honor showing that the team at JB Media Group is committed to being a socially responsible business,” says JB Media Founder and Director of Strategy, Justin Belleme. “As a company that is focused on both having a positive social impact and working with other businesses that are themselves having a positive impact, completing this process shows that we are serious about more than just profit and our financial bottom line.”

Belleme sites the company’s work as the marketing agency for SOCAP (Social Capital Markets) beginning in 2015 as an influential turning point for the group to step more fully into the purpose-driven business community. By last year, almost half of JB Media Group’s revenue was from nonprofits or purpose-driven companies. Getting B Corp certification was the logical next step.

The B Corp certification is a very involved process that many businesses start, but very few complete.

“Not only does it take effort to complete the process but most businesses also need to make tangible changes to policies and internal practices in order to surpass the 80 points needed to complete the certification process,” says Belleme.

Belleme stressed that the certification wouldn’t have been possible without help from the team, and the dedication and leadership of Adrianne Gordon, Director of Business Operations, who spearheaded the application process.

“While I led this process and invested the most time, B Corp certification can’t be achieved as a solo endeavor, even if you wear both the HR and finance hats, as I do. So many members of our team contributed in the last year. And, ultimately, everything we’ve created or revised as part of the B Corp certification process is better, way better, because of all of their contributions,” remarks Gordon.

“The changes the company made as a result of the process make us a better employer, community member, and environmental steward,” says Gordon, who relayed JB Media’s unfolding journey to B Corp status in a recent blog post.

To achieve the 80 points required, JB Media added an employee handbook, created company policies on everything from recycling to supporting employees who are breastfeeding, formalized the company volunteer program and tracked volunteer hours, created a peer-review process, and set revenue goals for working with mission-driven companies. All in all, it took about a year to set these changes in motion and earn B Corp certification.

JB Media Group is proud to join a community of Asheville-based Certified B Corporations, which includes French Broad Chocolates, Mandala Naturals, Deltec Homes, Earth Equity Advisors, Cloud for Good, and Big Path Capital.

About JB Media Group

JB Media Group is a mission-driven digital marketing agency providing strategy, SEO, social media, content writing, advertising, and PR services. We help social enterprises, mission-driven companies, and nonprofits build a better world. Learn more at jbmediagroupllc.com.

About B Corps

Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement of people using business as a force for good. They meet the highest standards of overall social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability and aspire to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. There are more than 2,000 Certified B Corporations in over 130 industries and 50 countries with 1 unifying goal—to redefine success in business. More at bcorporation.net.