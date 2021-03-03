Press release from the city of Asheville:

The City of Asheville has a new go-to person dedicated to two-way communication with our neighborhoods. Jeremy Lett has joined the City as Neighborhood Services Specialist, working alongside Neighborhood and Community Engagement Manager Brenda Mills. This role is a part of the new initiatives set forth by the City from the Reimagining Public Safety outreach as presented by the City Manager Debra Campbell’s FY 2020-21 Manager’s Recommended Budget Amendment Presentation.

Lett comes to the City following his recent role as Assistant Director of Community Engagement at Warren Wilson College where he managed partnerships for service learning and community engagement opportunities. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Warren Wilson College and a Masters of Public Affairs degree from Western Carolina University.

As Neighborhood Services Specialist, Lett will continue in the partnership vein by serving as liaison between the City and its vital neighborhoods with an eye toward community-oriented problem solving. Lett will work in partnership with all City departments to facilitate communication regarding City projects, services, planning and development and customer service.

“The opportunity to contribute to community-oriented problem solving and help strengthen relationships with all of Asheville’s neighborhoods is what really drew me to the Neighborhood Services Specialist position,” Lett said. “Too often, communities feel left out of the civic engagement process. In my new role, I look forward to being a conduit of information, promoting opportunities to get involved with local government, and working collaboratively and creatively with community members to solve problems in and around their neighborhoods.”

“We had great candidates apply for this new position and it was so hard to choose between them,” said Mills. “But Jeremy rose to the top and we’re excited to have him. I always love it when we can hire someone local to our community.”

There will be several virtual meet and greets with neighborhoods and community members and then look for Lett to attend neighborhood meetings.

Please join us in welcoming Jeremy Lett to the City of Asheville!