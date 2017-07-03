Press release:

Good friend and member of the Appalachian Barn Alliance, Jerry Jacover, has offered to do a FREE Book Talk about his novel– Murdoch’s Curse—A Saga of western North Carolina—to benefit the ABA. Join us on Monday, July 17 at 7pm at The Depot in downtown Marshall. After hearing about Jerry’s process in writing and researching material for the book, you can purchase an autographed copy. Sales of the novel at this event will benefit the Barn Alliance.

If you don’t know the story, here’s a quick peek: Phil and Cindy Murdoch are a wealthy but troubled Chicago couple who visit the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina in search of a dream property on which to build a vacation home. They retain a local Realtor, Elmer Hicks, who brings them to an eighty-acre tract that meets all the criteria on their wish list. But the land is holding a secret. Unbeknownst to either Hicks or the Murdochs, the journeys of their ancestors from Scotland to Ireland, and then to Colonial America ultimately led them to that very same tract. Along the way, the two families became bitter rivals whose generational struggles played a seminal role in molding both the great American nation and the colorful Appalachian culture. A riveting saga of love and adventure, courage and betrayal, sin and redemption, neither the Chicagoans nor their Realtor know that their familial conflicts were the result of an ancient imprecation known as Murdoch’s Curse.