Asheville, N.C., Feb. 21, 2018 – The Boys & Girls Club of Buncombe County is joining forces with four Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants in the Asheville area for the 8th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign to fund local charities. During the month of March, customers can make a donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Buncombe County at the participating restaurants.

The campaign will culminate in Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 28, when the local Jersey Mike’s will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to Boys & Girls Club of Buncombe County.

On Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in to more than 170 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales – every penny – will help support neighborhood needs,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, who started the company when he was only 17 years old.

For a list of participating restaurants in your area and for more information on our charity partners, please visit our charity listing by state. Everyone is invited to come in to a local Jersey Mike’s restaurant and enjoy a delicious sub meal.

Last year’s Month of Giving campaign raised more than $5.5 million for local charities nationwide. An astounding $4.6 million of that amount was raised on Day of Giving alone. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $28 million for worthy local charities and distributed more than 2 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes.

For more information about Jersey Mike’s Subs Month of Giving, please visit: www.jerseymikes.com/mog.