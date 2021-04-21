Press release from JetBlue:

Map courtesy of JetBlue

NEW YORK — JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) today announced plans for the next phase of their Northeast Alliance – authorized by the U.S. Department of Transportation earlier this year – which is aimed at giving travelers in the northeast new competitive choices. Enabled by the alliance, JetBlue will bring its everyday low fares and award-winning service to more travelers in the northeast by adding seven all-new new destinations in New York and Boston, tripling flights at LaGuardia compared to 2019 levels and introducing more than 40 additional codeshare routes.

“With the Northeast Alliance, we are finally able to give our customers in New York and Boston what they’ve been asking for years – more JetBlue service and more JetBlue low fares,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue. “By connecting with American’s large customer base and international network, we can add new markets that we have been eying for many years. The alliance quite literally gives us room to grow as we get greater access to airports that we’ve been locked out of for years.”

“Our global partnerships are designed to grow our network to benefit our customers, team members, and investors,” said Vasu Raja, American’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Since the inception of our partnership with JetBlue, we have committed to offering customers more flights, more destinations, and a better experience when traveling. We’re proud to deliver on those promises for our customers, not just in the Northeast, but throughout the entire American Airlines network, who now have greater access to the world.”

Seven New JetBlue Cities

JetBlue plans to add seven new destinations to its route map later this year and in 2022. Each new city advances JetBlue’s focus city strategy in New York or Boston by strengthening JetBlue’s service in the Midwest, southern U.S., Central America and introducing JetBlue in Canada and Honduras. Seats will go on sale in the coming months.

“Almost since day one, both our customers and crewmembers have been asking us to add flights to the middle of the country and into Canada,” Laurence said. “We can’t wait to shake up the status quo in these markets currently dominated by high-fare carriers, and we look forward to introducing new customers to JetBlue favorites like live seatback TV, free Wi-Fi, the most legroom in coach and great service from our friendly Crewmembers.”

“Over the past year, JetBlue and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey have worked together to prioritize the health and well-being of air travelers and we’re looking forward to welcoming customers back to our airports,” said Huntley A. Lawrence, Acting Chief Operating Officer and Director, Aviation Department at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. “We congratulate JetBlue on launching a dozen new routes at JFK and LGA—another sure and positive sign that the hard work behind us is leading to better days ahead.”

“Our continued partnership with airlines such as JetBlue is important to ensuring that people get to where they have to go during this extraordinary time,” said Ed Freni, Massport Aviation Director. “Keeping our passengers and employees safe and healthy is our number 1 priority. We encourage all travelers to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines, and to follow the Commonwealth’s travel advisory when they arrive in Boston.”

New routes include service between:

San Antonio International Airport (SAT) and: New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) Launching October 2021 “Today is an exciting day as we not only welcome a phenomenal new airline partner in JetBlue but also new nonstop service to Boston and New York. Boston has been our largest unserved market for many years and we’re thrilled that JetBlue is planting its roots in San Antonio to offer more options to our traveling public,’ said Jesus H. Saenz, Jr., IAP, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System.



San Pedro Sula, Honduras’ Ramón Villeda Morales International Airport (SAP) (a) and: New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) Launching December 2021



Puerto Vallarta, Mexico’s Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) (a) and: New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) First Quarter 2022 “We are delighted to have been selected as a JetBlue city for 2022. Puerto Vallarta’s offering of year-round sunshine, wealth of beaches with sea-to-mountain views, and inclusive, authentic experiences provides an ideal getaway for a broad range of travelers seeking a safe, easy-to-access tropical destination.” said Luis Villaseñor, Director General for Puerto Vallarta Tourism. “The New York metropolitan area is an incredibly important source market and JetBlue’s decision to launch a route from JFK International to Puerto Vallarta recognizes the destination’s continued appeal among U.S. travelers while providing an opportunity to welcome first-time visitors in the New Year.”



Kansas City International Airport (MCI) and: New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) Launching Second Quarter 2022 “JetBlue’s decision to add Kansas City to its growing network further validates this region’s position as the economic engine in the heart of America,” said Pat Klein, director of aviation, Kansas City Aviation Department.



Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) and: New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) Launching Second Quarter 2022 “This is exciting news for travelers throughout Wisconsin and northern Illinois. JetBlue has been one of the most requested airlines for MKE, and we are happy to help bring this new service to MKE in 2022,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. “These new nonstop flights to Boston and New York-JFK will be a fantastic option for travelers coming to and from Milwaukee.”



Vancouver International Airport (YVR) (a) and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) [seasonal] Launching Summer 2022 “We’re delighted that JetBlue has selected Vancouver as its first Canadian destination with service from YVR to New York City and Boston,” said Tamara Vrooman, President & CEO, Vancouver Airport Authority. “As we move through the pandemic and prepare for a safe and healthy return to non-essential travel, this new service, scheduled for Summer 2022, gives us all something to look forward to. By selecting YVR, JetBlue has signaled a vote of confidence in our region as a premier destination, and our airport as a trusted partner, that together will attract a mix of business and leisure travelers when the time is right to fly again.”



Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) [seasonal] Launching Summer 2022 “It is an exhilarating day for western North Carolina when we learn that JetBlue is adding Asheville to their route map,” said Lew Bleiweis, A.A.E., Executive Director of Asheville Regional Airport. “Western North Carolina and Boston are two areas that people want to go, and the nonstop flights will be incredible for air travelers. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with JetBlue, and can’t wait to paint the town BLUE in 2022!”



JetBlue will operate new routes using a variety of aircraft offering the airline’s award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (a); free Fly-Fi, the fastest broadband internet in the sky (b); complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; free, live DIRECTV® programming and 100+ channels of SiriusXM® radio at every seat.