There are skills you need to have when a terrible storm knocks out the power for several days in the mountains. There are basic farm skills you need to get by on a frugal budget in the mountains.

Come join us to learn these basic mountain living skills. Workshops will be held at the Jewel of the Blue Ridge Vineyard in Marshall, N.C.

March 23 – Wood Stove Cooking – 2 hours – $45 (Class limited to 6 people)

Learn how to “set” and start a fire in a wood cookstove. Learn how to cook and bake with a 100 year old old wood burning cookstove. Learn how to use the draft and damper controls.

April 21 – Rope Making – 2 hours – $35

Rope making and proper storage is a lost skill that used to be very important in the mountains. You can use new and used bailing twine and even plastic bags to make a serviceable rope. Serviceable lengths of hand made rope is a good barter item. Learn how to make a rope making machine out of scrap wood and coat hangers.

May 12 – Knot tying – 2 hours – $35

Learn how to tie the 10 most important knots that can serve you well when living in the mountains. You will receive your own practice rope to keep and learn about the best knots to use for different situations.

June 23 – Splicing Rope – 2 hours – $35

Learn what to do when you need a longer piece of rope and only have shorter pieces. Learn how to repair broken ropes. You will learn how to make a back slice, an eye splice, a short splice and a long splice.

July 14 – Fire starting – 2 hours – $35

Starting a fire quickly and efficiently is a lost art that can save your life when the electricity goes out. Learn how to stack a set of wood so it will start and burn quickly. Learn how to start a fire using flint and steel, using sunshine through a magnifying glass, make fire by friction using common woods available in the mountains, and make fire with a battery and steel wool.

August 1 – Knife & Axe Throwing – 2 hours – $35 (Class limited to 6 people)

Learn how to throw an axe and a knife – these basic mountain tools can also be used for self defense.