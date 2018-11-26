Press release from the Asheville Jewish Community Center:

The Asheville Jewish Community Center (JCC) will host the 3rd annual JCC Hanukkah 8k on Sunday, Dec. 9, at 9:15 a.m. The race will begin and end at the JCC, located at 236 Charlotte Street. The event is a community-wide celebration of the upcoming eight day Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights.

“We loved the idea of having an 8K in honor of Hanukkah,” says Rochelle Reich, Director of Community Life & Jewish Learning. “It’s a great way to promote healthy lifestyles and share Jewish culture with the wider community at the same time.”

The JCC Hanukkah 8K is a chip-timed run, and winners in each age group are awarded prizes for first, second, and third place. Long-sleeve Hanukkah 8K t-shirts are included with registration fees, and there will be a variety of after-race foods, including donuts and hot drinks.

In conjunction with the Hanukkah 8K, there will be a free kids’ race called the “Latke Loop” starting at 8:30 am where kids will be challenged to run 8 laps around the JCC parking lot.

“We are excited to offer a children’s run!” says Kate Brantley, early childhood programs director. “We have added the Latke Loop to the Hanukkah 8K for a few reasons. First of all, by exercising and eating right, we are reinforcing the Jewish Value of Sh’mirat Ha Guf (taking care of our bodies). Also, children can gain “sponsors” for each lap of the latke loop to help raise money for Shalom Children Center scholarships. Finally, we are able to have a family friendly after party for children and runners to support each other and the holiday of Hanukkah, a reminder to all of us about the power of faith, perseverance, and grit!”

At the JCC, all are welcome to share in Jewish traditions, values and culture. The Asheville JCC has been the home for Jewish life in Western North Carolina since 1940, and today it continues to be a vibrant and diverse community of people. The Asheville JCC strengthens Jewish identity, celebrates Jewish culture and builds community through a wide variety of programs for people from all backgrounds, at every stage of life.

For more information about the JCC Hanukkah 8K and to register, visit jcc-asheville.org.