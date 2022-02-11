The Junior League of Asheville, Inc. (JLA) invites community members of all ages to its fourth annual Volunteer Expo, on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the Crowne Plaza Expo Center from 12 to 3 pm. Modeled after a job fair, this free event will feature more than 50 local nonprofits looking to fill ongoing and future volunteer needs. Nonprofits in almost every area of community concern will be present at the event: health, poverty, legal aid, environmental stewardship, women’s issues, arts, civic leadership, technology, education and animal welfare.

Community members of all ages and interests are invited to attend this free event. If you are a nonprofit interested in participating in the 2022 Volunteer Expo, please email us at volunteerexpo@juniorleagueofasheville.org.

The Volunteer Expo is one way the JLA seeks to address needs in the Asheville community. The Asheville area has many wonderful volunteer organizations that perform valuable work, but it can be hard for volunteers to know and understand all of their options without investing a significant amount of time. The JLA hopes that in bringing 50+ organizations together for one event, it will facilitate that essential first step of learning about the volunteer options available, while providing direct access to the organizations.