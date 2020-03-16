Press release from the Blue Ridge Orchestra:

The Blue Ridge Orchestra (BRO) is thrilled to announce John Gordon Ross as Interim Music Director for its 2020-21 season. Mr. Ross comes to the BRO with over four decades of conducting experience. Most recently, he led the Western Piedmont Symphony in Hickory as Music Director and Conductor for 26 years.

John Gordon Ross is a graduate of Ball State University and Northwestern University. He has guest conducted well-known orchestras such as the Charlotte Symphony, Blue Ash Montgomery Symphony, Lima Symphony, and served as Interim Music Director in 2018 for the Lakeside Symphony Orchestra in Ohio. Both a talented trombonist and active educator, he is a familiar face in the North Carolina music scene. Mr. Ross is a faculty member at Lenoir Rhyne University and performs regularly with the University’s Wind Symphony. In addition, he is a member of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the Hickory Music Factory Hall of Fame, and a recipient of the Hickory Community Relations Council’s Human Relations Award.

The Blue Ridge Orchestra is honored to have such an experienced conductor joining them. “I started my career in a community orchestra. In a sense, I feel like I’m coming back home,” says Mr. Ross about his appointment. The BRO hopes you will join us for the exciting 2020-21 season he has put together, that will showcase the amazing local talent that makes up this community orchestra.