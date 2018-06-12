Press release from PUSH Gallery:

“I’ve drawn pictures since I was six years old and I still feel like I’m just getting started. I’ve been making art for the past six years surrounded by the sweet smells and sounds of the woods in Asheville, North Carolina. I’ve illustrated for over thirty years and it’s from that profession that I’ve learned to do what I do today. My art? I want to make it beautiful. I want to make well crafted art that has more to see every time one looks at it. That’s about it. I would love if my paintings find a spot where people would be happy to see them everyday.”

John Nebraska has been an illustrator, painter and teacher for more than thirty years. His work has been featured in many of America’s most respected publications such as: Forbes, The N.Y. Times, The Washington Post, Newsweek, U.S News and World Report, and Scholastic. His drawings and paintings are in public and private collections all over the world.

He has designed a stamp for the U.S. Postal Service to raise awareness about organ transplants and has been honored on Capitol Hill during the unveiling. He has received numerous awards including: Excellence in Magazine Illustration from the New York Art Director’s Club and a Gold medal for work exhibited at Los Angeles Art Association. He has appeared on NBC’s Today Show discussing his cutting edge techniques for using the computer as a creative tool. Graphic Arts Magazine did a feature article on his paintings and theories of taking an idea and putting it on paper.

He has worked in a variety of media and styles throughout his career specializing in technical illustration, photo-realism, symbolic painting, cartooning and portraiture. John is an expert in the use of acrylics, watercolor, pastel, collage, charcoal, ink and computer-assisted art. He is a extremely proficient in Photoshop and Illustrator, not only for creating art and illustrations, but also doing graphic design and typography.

John Nebraska has taught art at The School of Visual Arts and The Fashion Institute of Technology in N.Y.C. and numerous private schools throughout the country. He has also designed art programs for the YMCA, working with children from kindergarden to high-school age. Adults have assisted and apprenticed in his studio for twenty-five years.

His education includes a BFA from the California College of the Arts, Cranbrook Art Institute, Interlochen Arts Academy, and The Center for Art and Crafts at The Detroit Institute of Arts.