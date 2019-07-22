Press release from Johnson Price Sprinkle:
Qualified Opportunity Zones (QOZ) were created as part of the Tax Cuts And Jobs Act to encourage those with capital gains to invest in economically distressed communities. WNC has multiple Qualified Opportunity Zones. “Tax deferrals, permanent exclusion from taxable income, QOZ Funds, tests, 180 days” are terms being bantered.
Come learn about these new tax incentives. What are the qualifications? Can you benefit?
Who Should Attend: Investors, Bankers, Economic Developers, Financial Advisors, Real Estate Professionals, Landowners in a Qualified Opportunity Zone, Local Governments, anyone else that may have an interest.
Presenter: JPS Shareholder Mickey Dale, CPA
Thursday, July 25. 10:15 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
10:15-10:30 a.m. Registration / 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Presentation
Location: Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center, Conference Rm 105/106
634 College Drive, McDowell Technical Community College, Marion, NC
Registration Strongly Recommended – Email meda@mcdowelleda.org to register.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.