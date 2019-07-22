Press release from Johnson Price Sprinkle:

Qualified Opportunity Zones (QOZ) were created as part of the Tax Cuts And Jobs Act to encourage those with capital gains to invest in economically distressed communities. WNC has multiple Qualified Opportunity Zones. “Tax deferrals, permanent exclusion from taxable income, QOZ Funds, tests, 180 days” are terms being bantered.

Come learn about these new tax incentives. What are the qualifications? Can you benefit?

Who Should Attend: Investors, Bankers, Economic Developers, Financial Advisors, Real Estate Professionals, Landowners in a Qualified Opportunity Zone, Local Governments, anyone else that may have an interest.

Presenter: JPS Shareholder Mickey Dale, CPA

Thursday, July 25. 10:15 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

10:15-10:30 a.m. Registration / 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Presentation

Location: Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center, Conference Rm 105/106

634 College Drive, McDowell Technical Community College, Marion, NC

Registration Strongly Recommended – Email meda@mcdowelleda.org to register.