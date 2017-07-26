Press release:
Join Buncombe Recreation Services for Summer Entry-Level Hikes!
Media Contact: Lynn Pegg, 828.250.6707, lynn.pegg@buncombecounty.org
Event Contact: Josh O’Conner, 828.250.6703, josh.oconner@buncombecounty.org
Following a series of hikes this spring, Buncombe County Recreation Services has added additional community hikes this summer across Buncombe County. These hikes will showcase some of our local parks hiking trails as well as some better known trails along the Blue Ridge Parkway and Pisgah National Forest. The effort to offer experiences for residents who new to outdoor recreation is part of the Buncombe Outdoors Initiative.
All the hike locations were chosen due to their moderate difficulty so that all persons can get out and enjoy the beautiful scenery of Western North Carolina, and will be led by an experienced guide.
The first hike starts 6pm on Thursday, July 27 at the beautiful Collier Cove Nature Preserve in Arden. A hidden gem within a community, the Collier Cove Nature preserve is located at 190 Rhododendron Dr. in Arden. We will meet in the parking area at 6:00pm and hike several of the short loops in the park. The trails are a little steep but not too strenuous. Bring your water bottle and camera, there is beautiful scenery all around.
Additional hikes will take place at Craggy Gardens (Blue Ridge Parkway) and Alexander Park Loop. We’d like to know you are joining us for these hikes. There are no fees involved, just a quick online form so we know how many people to expect.
Buncombe County Recreation Services hikes are being held in conjunction with Go Hike NC and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina. To register for a Hike and to enter a great contest visit www.Gohikenc.com and click on the Find Your Hike link.
Name of Park: Craggy Gardens
Trail Name: Craggy Gardens Trail
Distance: 0.9mi
Degree of Difficulty: Moderate, Climbs Moderately, Some Obstacles
Trail Description: https://www.hikewnc.info/trails/blue-ridge-parkway-section-4/craggy-gardens
Date of Hike: August 6, 2017
Time: 10am
Estimated Duration: 2 hours
Meetup Location: Craggy Gardens Picnic Area (Blue Ridge Parkway Mile Post 364.2
Hike Leader: Buncombe County Recreation Services, 828.250.4260, parks@buncombecounty.org
Name of Park: Alexander Mountain Bike Park
Trail Name: Alexander Park M3 Loop Trail
Distance: 2.8 miles
Degree of Difficulty: Moderate, Hilly, Some Obstacles
Trail Description: https://www.hikewnc.info/trails/alexander-mountain-bike-park/m3-loop
Date of Hike: August 26, 2017
Time: 1pm
Estimated Duration: 3 hours
Meetup Location: 90 Old Marshall Hwy, Alexander, NC 28701, United States
Hike Leader: Buncombe County Recreation Services, 828.250.4260, parks@buncombecounty.org
Get your hiking shoes dusted off, we return to the trails on Thursday July 27, 2017! See you at the park! Register for the Collier Cove hike at hikecollier.buncombeoutdoors.org.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.