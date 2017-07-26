Press release:

Join Buncombe Recreation Services for Summer Entry-Level Hikes!

Media Contact: Lynn Pegg, 828.250.6707, lynn.pegg@buncombecounty.org

Event Contact: Josh O’Conner, 828.250.6703, josh.oconner@buncombecounty.org

Following a series of hikes this spring, Buncombe County Recreation Services has added additional community hikes this summer across Buncombe County. These hikes will showcase some of our local parks hiking trails as well as some better known trails along the Blue Ridge Parkway and Pisgah National Forest. The effort to offer experiences for residents who new to outdoor recreation is part of the Buncombe Outdoors Initiative.

All the hike locations were chosen due to their moderate difficulty so that all persons can get out and enjoy the beautiful scenery of Western North Carolina, and will be led by an experienced guide.

The first hike starts 6pm on Thursday, July 27 at the beautiful Collier Cove Nature Preserve in Arden. A hidden gem within a community, the Collier Cove Nature preserve is located at 190 Rhododendron Dr. in Arden. We will meet in the parking area at 6:00pm and hike several of the short loops in the park. The trails are a little steep but not too strenuous. Bring your water bottle and camera, there is beautiful scenery all around.

Additional hikes will take place at Craggy Gardens (Blue Ridge Parkway) and Alexander Park Loop. We’d like to know you are joining us for these hikes. There are no fees involved, just a quick online form so we know how many people to expect.

Buncombe County Recreation Services hikes are being held in conjunction with Go Hike NC and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina. To register for a Hike and to enter a great contest visit www.Gohikenc.com and click on the Find Your Hike link.

Name of Park: Craggy Gardens

Trail Name: Craggy Gardens Trail

Distance: 0.9mi

Degree of Difficulty: Moderate, Climbs Moderately, Some Obstacles

Trail Description: https://www.hikewnc.info/trails/blue-ridge-parkway-section-4/craggy-gardens

Date of Hike: August 6, 2017

Time: 10am

Estimated Duration: 2 hours

Meetup Location: Craggy Gardens Picnic Area (Blue Ridge Parkway Mile Post 364.2

Hike Leader: Buncombe County Recreation Services, 828.250.4260, parks@buncombecounty.org

Name of Park: Alexander Mountain Bike Park

Trail Name: Alexander Park M3 Loop Trail

Distance: 2.8 miles

Degree of Difficulty: Moderate, Hilly, Some Obstacles

Trail Description: https://www.hikewnc.info/trails/alexander-mountain-bike-park/m3-loop

Date of Hike: August 26, 2017

Time: 1pm

Estimated Duration: 3 hours

Meetup Location: 90 Old Marshall Hwy, Alexander, NC 28701, United States

Hike Leader: Buncombe County Recreation Services, 828.250.4260, parks@buncombecounty.org

Get your hiking shoes dusted off, we return to the trails on Thursday July 27, 2017! See you at the park! Register for the Collier Cove hike at hikecollier.buncombeoutdoors.org.