Press release from the Asheville Symphony:

The Asheville Symphony and our NEW Music Director (who will it be? — stay tuned for a special announcement next week!) invite you to join us at Pisgah Brewing in Black Mountain for our Annual Meeting* and post-meeting party! Raise a pint with us to celebrate a fabulous season and toast to the NEW with our NEW music director. Enjoy some tasty brews and bites along with some music (of course!) from The Get Right Band and featuring Opal Strings which includes members of the Asheville Symphony.

WHERE

Pisgah Brewing Company Tasting Room

150 East Side Drive in Black Mountain

WHEN

Monday, June 25, 2018

Annual Meeting @ 5:30

Celebrate the NEW @ 6:00

Visit our Facebook event page for more information!