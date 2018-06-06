Press release from the Asheville Symphony:
The Asheville Symphony and our NEW Music Director (who will it be? — stay tuned for a special announcement next week!) invite you to join us at Pisgah Brewing in Black Mountain for our Annual Meeting* and post-meeting party! Raise a pint with us to celebrate a fabulous season and toast to the NEW with our NEW music director. Enjoy some tasty brews and bites along with some music (of course!) from The Get Right Band and featuring Opal Strings which includes members of the Asheville Symphony.
WHERE
Pisgah Brewing Company Tasting Room
150 East Side Drive in Black Mountain
WHEN
Monday, June 25, 2018
Annual Meeting @ 5:30
Celebrate the NEW @ 6:00
Visit our Facebook event page for more information!
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.