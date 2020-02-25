Press release from Attorney General Josh Stein:

Attorney General Josh Stein today urged Greg Lowe, President of the North Carolina Division of HCA Healthcare, to answer questions in four areas: (1) complaints about quality of care, (2) access to needed health care services, including Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) nurses, (3) charity care policy implementation, and (4) billing issues. This action comes on the heels of 30 complaints to our office and multiple public meetings held by the independent monitor. The full text of Attorney General Stein’s letter is available here.

“The delivery of health care is truly a life or death issue,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “That is why my office took so seriously our responsibility to protect western North Carolinians as we negotiated with HCA over its purchase of Mission. I am deeply concerned about what I’ve been hearing about HCA – and I want answers.

“I required that an independent monitor be part of this deal, and I am pleased that its public engagement provided an opportunity for these concerns to come to light. Should HCA fail to comply with the commitments it has made, we will do whatever we can for the people of western North Carolina.”

