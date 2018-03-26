Press release from the city of Asheville:
Buncombe County Superior Court Judge Mark Powell today granted the City of Asheville’s petition to release nine body-worn camera videos related to the arrest of Johnnie Jermaine Rush in August 2017.
The City filed the petition requesting release of the videos in the interest of transparency, at the request of City Council.
The judge ruled that the videos should be made public at 2 p.m. April 2, and the City expects an order authorizing this decision will be signed by Judge Powell in the next several days.
By state law, body-worn camera recordings are governed by N.C. General Statues 132-1.4A and cannot be released to the City Council, the press or the public, except by court order.
Find this and other documents related to this incident on Asheville City Source:
One-stop portal: Press releases, graphics and documents related to APD excessive use of force investigation in one place
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.