Press release from the city of Asheville:

Buncombe County Superior Court Judge Mark Powell today granted the City of Asheville’s petition to release nine body-worn camera videos related to the arrest of Johnnie Jermaine Rush in August 2017.

The City filed the petition requesting release of the videos in the interest of transparency, at the request of City Council.

The judge ruled that the videos should be made public at 2 p.m. April 2, and the City expects an order authorizing this decision will be signed by Judge Powell in the next several days.

By state law, body-worn camera recordings are governed by N.C. General Statues 132-1.4A and cannot be released to the City Council, the press or the public, except by court order.

