Press release from the City of Asheville:

Today, Oct. 20, 2017, The Honorable Superior Court Judge William H. Coward ruled in favor of the City of Asheville in a lawsuit regarding the Nov. 8, 2016, voter-approved bond election.

Judge Coward ruled that that the General Obligation Bonds at issue are valid and the City can legally proceed with issuing the bonds and the implementation of the bond projects.

“We are pleased with this victory which confirms that that language used on the bond ballot was lawful and in accordance with the North Carolina General Statues,” said City Attorney Robin Currin.

This win confirms that the City acted lawfully in the bond election by which the voters approved the issuance of bonds for transportation, parks and housing.