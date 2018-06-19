Press release from Asheville Ceramics Gallery:

Julie Covington will be the Featured Artist during July at the Asheville Ceramics Gallery in the River Arts District of Asheville, NC. There will be an opening reception with Julie during the 2nd Saturday Event in the River Arts District, July 14 from 4-6 PM in the Phil Mechanic Building gallery, 109 Roberts Street. Refreshments will be provided. Come meet the artist and admire her beautiful, handcrafted pottery.

Julie Covington began working with clay as a teenager in Greensboro, NC and continued her studies of ceramics and sculpture in college at UNC-Asheville. For ten years after college, Julie had a studio in the Phil Mechanic Building of the River Arts District. Today Julie balances her home studio life with that of living on a farm in Western, NC. She is surrounded and inspired by artists, musicians and farmers that fill their days living passionately with as many handcrafted items as possible. Her connection to the earth is evident in her wheel thrown and altered stoneware pottery that feels “equally at home on a cozy dinner table or on the floor of an old pick-up truck.”

Julie’s work is wheel-thrown and some are slightly altered from round. She uses two colors of stoneware clay, one lighter and one darker, to give a brighter or richer surface color to her decoration. Each piece is decorated with a resist technique – she applies a coat of glaze, paints designs with wax and then applies a second coat of glaze. The wax decorations are inspired by her natural settings on the farm. Julie fires her work in a gas kiln for about twelve to fourteen hours to finish them.

About Asheville Ceramics Gallery

Asheville Ceramics Gallery is a cooperative gallery in Asheville’s River Arts District.

Displaying contemporary ceramics and traditional studio pottery in an inviting gallery environment, Asheville Ceramics Gallery represents a gorgeous cross-section of local ceramic craftsmanship. The selection is periodically augmented by top-notch selections from artists from across the country.

To learn more about Julie Covington or the Asheville Ceramics Gallery, head to the website ashevilleceramicsgallery.com