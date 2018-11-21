Press release from the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina:

The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina is pleased to announce that Julie Klipp Nicholson, an attorney and nonprofit executive, will join the staff as Chief Operating Officer. Klipp Nicholson will start work at the end of the year.

Most recently, Klipp Nicholson served as the Coordinator of the Buncombe County Family Justice Center, an innovative and collaborative model that brings together law enforcement, nonprofit service providers and government services to support victims of domestic and sexual violence. Prior to this role, she was a Managing Attorney at Pisgah Legal Services, where she represented victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in civil legal matters, advocated for systemic policy change in issues impacting women and children living in poverty, and managed the Mountain Area Volunteer Lawyers Program.

Klipp Nicholson graduated from UNC School of Law and earned a Certificate in Nonprofit Leadership from UNC School of Social Work in 2006. She earned her degree in Political Science from UNC Asheville in 2002. She is a recipient of the Gwyneth B. Davis Public Service Award from the North Carolina Association of Women Attorneys.

“CFWNC’s recent growth highlighted our need to add a staff person at the management level,” said CFWNC President Elizabeth Brazas. “A thorough search led us to the right person. We know Julie through her work at the Family Justice Center and Pisgah Legal Services. Her background, nonprofit knowledge and passion for helping others make her a natural fit for our team. We look forward to her contributions to CFWNC and the wider community.”

The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina (CFWNC) celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2018. CFWNC works with families, businesses and nonprofits to strengthen communities through the creation of charitable funds and strategic grantmaking. A permanent charitable resource, the Foundation manages over 1,100 funds and has facilitated more than $234 million in philanthropy since its founding in 1978. CFWNC continues to evolve to help donors and nonprofits meet their charitable goals and to serve the ever-changing needs of Western North Carolina and beyond. Learn more at www.cfwnc.org.