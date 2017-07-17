Press release from Nuclear Information and Resource Service:

WHAT: A community gathering to hear from 6 people from WNC / East TN who traveled to New York City and the United Nations in June to participate in activities in support of negotiations on a new treaty that will establish opportunities for nations to declare that they are nuclear-free, and include enforceable measures to work towards a nuclear-weapons-free world in the future.

The Treaty was on July 7, successfully adopted by the UN negotiators (122 nations voting in favor of the treaty text) and it will next go to the General Assembly in September for any nation to ratify (join).

WHEN: Thursday July 20

Come at 5:30 for a light meal and social time / 6:30 pm for the program

WHERE: First Congregational Church, 20 Oak Street, Asheville NC 28801 (near the YMCA).

WHO: You, your youth, your friends and family who work for peace—or did so in the past. The SEEDS OF PEACE, sewn by so many, for so long, ARE SPROUTING!

WHY: This is really big news and community deserves to hear about it! Mary Olson who telecommutes from Asheville to do global work on nuclear weapons policy organized three events and spoke at a 4th. Her work on biological gender and harm radiation has contributed to the basis for the treaty, since it has shown that there is a disproportionate harm to women and children, particularly girls. Olson will give a synopsis of these findings. Linda Cataldo Modica of Jonesboro TN spoke on environment and radiation harm from nuclear factories in East TN and will share this information. Frances Lamberts, Dr Bert Crain and Dan Keyser were part of the team in support of the events and will share their experience.

Links for more: https://www.un.org/disarmament/ptnw/ includes text of the Treaty, and vote record

Photos and Media documents:

https://www.nirs.org/international/

OpEd by Mary Olson; her work on gender and radiation has contributed to the passage of this treaty, and is reflected in the preamble as one of the reasons a new treaty is needed:

http://www.passblue.com/2017/07/05/females-exposed-to-nuclear-radiation-are-far-likelier-than-males-to-suffer-harm/