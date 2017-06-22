Press release:
July 8—PERFORMANCE + ARTIST TALK: the undergird (action is primary #4)
Philadelphia-based choreographer Meg Foley will present the undergird (action is primary #4), a dance and spoken performance about mortality, birth, earth monuments, and the immediate, omnipresent body, alone and in congress, and all that it’s not. the undergird stems from Foley’s seven-year development of action is primary, a solo performance practice. 7 pm, 69 Broadway, $5 for BMCM+AC members + students w/ID / $10 non-members
July 21—PERFORMANCE + ARTIST TALK: Make Noise
Make Noise, an Asheville-based company that designs and builds analog modular musical synthesizers, will share their company philosophy and perform with their newest instruments. 7 pm, 69 Broadway, FREE
July 27—FILM SCREENING: Robert Motherwell & The New York School*
Robert Motherwell & The New York School: Storming the Citadel, by filmmaker Catherine Tatge, looks at the epic struggle undertaken by Pollock, de Kooning, Rothko, Kline, and Motherwell as they changed the trajectory of art in the 1940s and 1950s, inventing a new type of abstraction and, in the process, making New York the center of the art world. 7 pm, 56 Broadway, FREE for BMCM+AC members + students w/ID / $5 non-members suggested donation
*In conjunction with BMCM+AC’s summer exhibition Robert Motherwell: The Quiet + The Wild
