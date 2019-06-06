Press release from Lenoir-Rhyne University:

Lenoir-Rhyne Asheville, in conjunction with Aisha Adams Media and the Martin Luther King Association, will be celebrating Juneteenth on Wednesday, June 19. Juneteenth marks the anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation, which was the official end of enslavement in the United States for people of African descent.

On June 19, from 6 to 9pm, the event will emphasize equity as a pivotal next step in securing the future of America. Asheville City Council Member Sheneika Smith will be joining us, and sessions will focus on social equity, homeownership, and entrepreneurship.

RSVPs for this free event are required, and refreshments will be provided. Click here to register and to see the full agenda.