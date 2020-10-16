Press release from the Junior League of Asheville:

All About the Ballot—From Junior League of Asheville’s Leadership Education & Development (LEAD) speaker series

Monday, Oct. 19, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

All About the Ballot is the latest event in Junior League of Asheville’s Leadership Education and Development series. We’ll be learning about what’s on your ballot, what offices are up for election, and what those officials do. Where can you find a copy of your ballot? Where can you find reliable information about the candidates for each office? How can you submit your ballot? Where can you find your polling place, and for new voters — what happens once you go inside?

Join us for a nonpartisan presentation from Democracy NC where we’ll answer all of these questions and any others you want to ask!

This event is virtual and open to the public. Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6961782495?pwd=MnpvdjJCQzJIbTMzcFROOXRyOHVCQT09