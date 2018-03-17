Press release from Lenoir-Rhyne University Asheville:
On Tuesday night, don’t miss Kif Scheuer, Climate and Energy Program Director at the Local Government Commission, for a dialogue about climate resilience, adaptation, and engagement. Exploring findings, examples, and approaches from work across California, Kif will engage participants in a discussion about where we are with respect to climate impacts, and how we can improve responses at the public, private, and community level.
When: Tuesday, March 20, 8PM – 9PM
Where: Lenoir-Rhyne University Asheville
36 Montford Ave
Click here to RSVP
The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 7:30.
