Press release from Lenoir-Rhyne University Asheville:

On Tuesday night, don’t miss Kif Scheuer, Climate and Energy Program Director at the Local Government Commission, for a dialogue about climate resilience, adaptation, and engagement. Exploring findings, examples, and approaches from work across California, Kif will engage participants in a discussion about where we are with respect to climate impacts, and how we can improve responses at the public, private, and community level.

When: Tuesday, March 20, 8PM – 9PM

Where: Lenoir-Rhyne University Asheville

36 Montford Ave

Click here to RSVP

The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 7:30.