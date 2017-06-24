Press release:

David Joe Miller’s WORD series welcomes internationally acclaimed storyteller and writer, Kim Weitkamp for a weekend of WORD! The story journey begins on SATURDAY JULY 8th at 1pm. with a four-hour storytelling and story-writing workshop at Thomas Wolfe Center for Narrative at Lenoir-Rhyne University, 36 Montford Ave. in Asheville and is being co-sponsored by the Thomas Wolfe Center for Narrative and the Asheville Storytelling Circle.

Kim will be presenting her highly acclaimed workshop, “From Tongue To Pen, Intention and Focus in the Creative Process.”

This workshop is suited for storytellers, poets and writers of all skill levels and will cover both the writing and presenting of spoken word and written work. The cost of the workshop is 39.00 per person. Tickets will be available at the door or online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tongue-and-pen-with-kim-weitkamp-tickets-35241741999

Workshop will take place in the boardroom on the second floor of Lenoir-Ryhne University. Plenty of parking and handicap accessible via the elevator.

If you plan on purchasing your ticket at the door, please contact David Joe Miller at davidjoetells@yahoo.com or 828-808-1150 to reserve a seat. Seating is limited for this workshop.

Kim holds an armload of awards including the prestigious Leadership in Communication Award from Toastmasters Int’l, the Blue Ridge Excellence in the Arts Award and several Storytelling World Awards. She is the owner of a design company, TreeHouse Artists and a record label, Road Candy Records. Kim is the founder of the Wrinkles Project and creator of the Peace by Piece Project in conjunction with the Taubman Museum of Fine Art. She has written, produced and recorded 9 audio collections, 7 of them award winning. She has appeared at numerous festivals across the county including the National Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough, TN. as well as the Teller In Residence Program at the International Storytelling Center.

ON SUNDAY, JULY 9th at 8pm, Kim will be joined by Asheville storyteller, Chet Allen, for a storytelling show at Trade and Lore Coffeehouse, 37 Wall St. downtown Asheville. Doors will open for seating at 7:30 and the show will began at 8pm. Tickets are 18.00 at the door, night of show or 15.00 online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/word-with-kim-weitkamp-and-chet-allen-tickets-35242800164

Chet Allen is a native of the Ozarks and tells stories of growing up there and living in Asheville, NC. Chet’s style is down home, honest (for the most part) and humorous to most. He’s a member of the Asheville Storytelling Circle and will be opening for Kim Weitkamp at this show.