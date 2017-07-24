Press release:
How much talent can an event include in one evening? Four authors of young adult books come together at Spellbound Children’s Bookshop on Tuesday, August 8, at 6 p.m. for the “Kissing Summer Goodbye” Tour. Along with news on their latest novels, there’ll be an opportunity for a question-and-answer session (a great chance for aspiring writers) and a prize drawing. Authors will meet and chat with fans and sign books. The event is geared towards ages 12 and up. Free!
You must be present to enter the drawing. Included on the panel:
Christina June with It Started with Goodbye
Joanne O’Sullivan with Between Two Skies
Shaila Patel with Soulmated
Katy Upperman with Kissing Max Holden
Spellbound Children’s Bookshop is located in Merrimon Square, at 640 Merrimon Avenue in Asheville, just above The Hop. Check the store’s website (spellboundbookshop.com) for information or to preorder books.
Before you comment
