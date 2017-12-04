Press release from Kiwanis Club of Asheville:

ASHEVILLE — On Monday, Dec. 11, the Kiwanis Club of Asheville will fill more than tummies and shopping carts, bringing holiday cheer and the gift of hope to children and families in need. For almost 30 years, Kiwanis members have provided dinner and holiday shopping to kids from area shelters, Steadfast House, the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, ABCCM and other area organizations. Through their fundraising efforts, Kiwanis is able to give children in need the special opportunity to experience some joy in their lives.

And they don’t stop there when it comes to spreading joy! You’ll see many Kiwanis Club of Asheville members ringing the bells at red kettles this season, and this month, will deliver holiday flowers to residents of nursing homes throughout the area.

Since 1919, the Kiwanis Club of Asheville has worked to improve the lives of children and families throughout Western North Carolina.

