Press release from Kristin Reitter:
THE BLOCK off biltmore is happy to be hosting Kristin Reitter’s cabaret production of All In One. The performance will be Sunday, June 23 at 7:00 p.m.
All In One
This feisty hour-long performance features actress Kristin Reitter sharing intimate reflections of her life through comedic rants and song. Journey with Kristin as she reflects on the challenges life can bring, finding a way to incorporate an array of feelings and embracing joy through the lessons. The music she selected to tell this story ranges from musical theatre to JLo! There may or may not be some seriously ridiculous and inappropriate attempts at twerking! Kristin will be accompanied by her fabulous band: Matt Foglia (piano), Ben Mackel (banjo, guitar, kazoo and vocals) and Sam Cobb (drums)! Profanity is most likely going to happen. Leave your virgin ears at home and come with an open heart and empty belly for the laughter that awaits you.
Where: THE BLOCK off biltmore, 39 S Market Street, Asheville 28801
Dates: June 23, 2019
Times: Sunday 7:00 PM
Ticket Price: $15
THE BLOCK off biltmore is located at 39 S Market Street at the corner of Eagle in downtown Asheville and has been a welcoming space for artists, musicians, authors, activists, poets and filmmakers since 2015. For information (828) 254-9277 or visit www.theblockoffbiltmore.com For reservations email kristin.reitter@gmail.com
