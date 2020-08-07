Press release from Lake Junaluska:

The 2020 Friends of the Lake 5K Road Race, Walk and Fun Run originally scheduled to take place at Lake Junaluska at Easter and rescheduled for Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7, has been canceled due to COVID-19 and the restrictions on group gatherings.



“We are disappointed to not have the event this year, but we believe it is the best decision for the safety of our participants and staff,” said Rebecca Mathis, director of advancement at Lake Junaluska.



Participants that pre-registered for the 2020 event can contact Melissa Aldridge at 828-454-6680 or maldridge@lakejunaluska.com regarding their registration fee.



Friends of the Lake organizers have scheduled next year’s event for Saturday, April 3, 2021.



The Friends of the Lake 5K Road Race/Walk is a charitable event to support the recreation opportunities at Lake Junaluska, including the Lake Junaluska Walking Trail. All profits from this event go toward the annual maintenance and improvement of the recreation areas at Lake Junaluska. For more information, visit www.lakejunaluska.com/run.

