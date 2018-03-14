Lake Junaluska to host 5K, egg hunts, sunrise service for Easter

LAKE JUNALUSKA, N.C. — Lake Junaluska has a full schedule set for Easter weekend, including a 5K run, children’s Easter egg hunt, sunrise service overlooking the lake and buffet lunch. Everyone is invited to attend the events.

Friends of the Lake 5K:

Easter weekend at Lake Junaluska begins with the Friends of the Lake 5K Road Race, Walk and Fun Run on Saturday, March 31. The event, which is in its 11th year, is a way for the community to support the Lake Junaluska Walking Trail, one of the most popular privately owned recreation areas in Western North Carolina. All profits from the 5K go toward improvements and annual maintenance of the trail and other recreation areas around the lake, which cost over $250,000 annually.

Photo courtesy of Lake Junaluska

The Friends of the Lake 5K invites participants of all ages and abilities. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., and the race starts at 9 a.m. A kid’s fun run with the Easter bunny will take place at 9:45 a.m.

The 5K route begins at the Nanci Weldon Memorial Gym and follows a scenic loop around Lake Junaluska, providing runners fantastic views during the race.

Registration is $30 for adults, $18 for students and the Kids Fun Run (ages 10 and under) is free. Those who register by March 16 receive a free t-shirt and a discounted registration rate of $25. To register, visit www.lakejunaluska.com/run .

Easter Egg Hunt:

Following the Friends of the Lake 5K, Lake Junaluska will host a children’s Easter egg near Stuart Auditorium beginning at 11:30 a.m. The egg hunt, which features over 10,000 eggs, is for kids ages 1-12. Parents should bring bags or baskets for their children to use. Hot dogs, sandwiches and other snacks will be available for purchase during the egg hunt. No registration is required.

“The day of the egg hunt is always a festive one at Lake Junaluska,” says Mitzi Johnson, director of programming at Lake Junaluska. “Take a life-sized Easter bunny, 10,000 Easter eggs, and the energy of hundreds of children the morning before Easter and you can’t help but smile.”

Sunrise Service

On Easter morning, a powerful sunrise service will take place at 7 a.m. at the outdoor amphitheater below the Lake Junaluska Cross. Dean of Memorial Chapel Susan Slye Giles will serve as liturgist and Rev. Mitzi Johnson as the preacher.

“At the Easter sunrise service, you experience the resurrection story as the first witnesses did — outdoors amongst the stones, standing in a community of followers as the sun heralds a new day,” Johnson says. “It’s a powerful moment that strips Easter to its essence and leads worshipers to say as Mary did on that first Easter, ‘I have seen the Lord!’”

Photo courtesy of Lake Junaluska

A breakfast buffet is available at The Terrace following the service. Tickets are available at the front desk of The Terrace that morning.

Easter Lunch Buffet

Easter events wrap up with an Easter Lunch Buffet in The Terrace dining room. A sumptuous feast, including family favorites, like chef-carved roast beef, baked ham, macaroni and cheese and deviled eggs, will run from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on April 1. Reservations are requested.

To learn more about the Easter activities at Lake Junaluska, visit www.lakejunaluska.com/easter .

Lake Junaluska is a place of Christian hospitality where lives are transformed through renewal of soul, mind and body. For more information about Lake Junaluska programs and events, visit www.lakejunaluska.com .



FULL EASTER SCHEDULE

Saturday, March 31

Friends of the Lake 5K Road Race and Walk 7:30-8:30 a.m.: On-site registration 9:00 a.m.: Friends of the Lake 5K Road Race* 9:05 a.m.: 5K Walk* 9:45 a.m.: Children’s Fun Run



*Registration required. Visit www.lakejunaluska.com/run or by stopping into the Bethea Welcome Center. Day-of registration is also available.

Children’s Easter Egg Hunts

Hunts will take place near Stuart Auditorium. 11:30 a.m. – Ages 1-3 11:40 a.m. – Ages 4-7 11:50 p.m. – Ages 8-12



Sunday, April 1

Easter Sunrise Service 7:00 a.m. at the amphitheater at the Lake Junaluska Cross



Weather permitting. Rain location is Memorial Chapel.

Easter Breakfast Buffet at The Terrace 7:30-9:00 a.m.



Tickets available at the front desk of The Terrace on Sunday morning.

Long’s Chapel United Methodist Church Easter Service 10:25 a.m. at Stuart Auditorium.



Easter Lunch Buffet at The Terrace 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

