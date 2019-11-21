Press release from Lake Junaluska:

Awaken the spirit of Christmas with an Appalachian Christmas craft show and holiday concerts featuring Summer Brooke & Mountain Faith Band, the Lake Junaluska Singers and an orchestra, choir and soloists Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 12-15, at Lake Junaluska.

“In Appalachia, we have a rich history of gathering with loved ones as we take in the festive sights and sounds of the season in this beautiful mountain setting,” said the Rev. Mitzi Johnson, director of programming at Lake Junaluska. “We invite all to join us for the Christmas festivities, and let the nostalgic charm of Appalachian hospitality warm you at Lake Junaluska.”

Appalachian Christmas concerts take place in historic Stuart Auditorium with the opening concert Friday, Dec. 13, at 7:30 p.m. Orchestra, choir and soloists perform the Christmas story set to music in Handel’s “Messiah.” Selections range from “For Unto Us A Child is Born” and “Glory to God” to the triumphant “Hallelujah Chorus.”

On Saturday, Dec. 14, Summer Brooke & Mountain Faith Band will take the stage at 2 p.m. to share uplifting holiday music with a distinctive Appalachian feel. An award-winning group that advanced to the 2015 semifinals of America’s Got Talent, Summer Brooke & Mountain Faith Band weaves banjo, fiddle and mandolin with beautiful, compelling vocals.

Then at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, the 16-voice Lake Junaluska Singers will present heartwarming music including a selection of carols from other countries and lots of holiday cheer at their Christmas concert. Favorites including “Carol of the Bells,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” and “O Holy Night” will be on the program, and the concert also features audience participation.

Tickets to individual concerts are $23 for reserved seating and $18 for general admission, and can be purchased online at itickets.com. General admission tickets can be purchased at the Bethea Welcome Center, which is offering a special deal: an Appalachian Christmas ticket bundle of general admission tickets for all three concerts for just $40. In addition, tickets can be purchased at the door. Taxes and fees apply to all ticket purchases and the ticket bundle.

Admission is free to the Appalachian Christmas Craft Show, which features dozens of artisans exhibiting handcrafted items. The show is run by the Junaluska Woman’s Club and the profits fund college scholarships. All are welcome to visit the craft show on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Harrell Center.

Appalachian Christmas wraps up Sunday, Dec. 15, with a stirring morning worship service with the Rev. Mitzi Johnson preaching in historic Memorial Chapel. The service is open to all and begins at 9:30 a.m.

Lake Junaluska also offers Appalachian Christmas vacation packages with lodging, hearty meals and tickets to all performances as well as an exclusive theatrical performance of “Rediscover Christmas” by Acts of Renewal. Lodging packages can be purchased online at www.lakejunlauska.com/Christmas or by calling 800-222-4930.

Lake Junaluska is a place of Christian hospitality where lives are transformed through renewal of soul, mind and body. For more information about Lake Junaluska, visit www.lakejunaluska.com.

Appalachian Christmas Events

Handel’s “Messiah” featuring a choir, orchestra and soloists

Friday, Dec. 13

7:30 p.m.

Appalachian Christmas Craft Show

Saturday, Dec. 14

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Harrell Center

Summer Brooke & Mountain Faith Band

Saturday, Dec. 14

2 p.m.

Lake Junaluska Singers in Concert

Saturday, Dec. 14

7:30 p.m.

Appalachian Christmas Worship Service

Sunday, Dec. 15

9:30 a.m.

Concerts take place in Stuart Auditorium at Lake Junaluska. For more information, visit www.lakejunaluska.com/christmas.