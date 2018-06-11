Press release from Lake Junaluska:

With the arrival of the Lake Junaluska Singers, music is in the air, and it is officially summer at Lake Junaluska.

The Lake Junaluska Singers are Lake Junaluska’s well-known summer vocal ensemble comprised of young singers from around the nation. Throughout the summer, they perform at Lake Junaluska and other regional worship events.

Director Mary Huff and Associate Director Kathy Geyer McNeil held the ensemble’s first rehearsal in early June.

“The most exciting part for me so far is that 11 of the 16 singers from last year are returning,” said Huff. “So, I am looking forward to having a broad base of repertoire that they already know and building on that.”

Notable performances this summer include the annual Independence Day Concert on July 4 and Lakeshore Goes Broadway on July 17 and 18. Tickets are now available online.

Another opportunity to see the Singers is their weekly performance for the Summer Worship Series, a free worship event held every Sunday at Lake Junaluska during the summer.

For now, the Singers are settling into their new roles, rehearsing and enjoying the beauty of Lake Junaluska.

“Walking out of our dormitory and seeing the lake and then the mountains,” said David Waterland, a first-year Singer from Philadelphia. “There’s no better way to wake up.”

For more information about the Lake Junaluska Singers and an extended schedule of events, go to www.lakejunaluska.com/singers.

Lake Junaluska is a place of Christian hospitality where lives are transformed through renewal of soul, mind and body. For more information about Lake Junaluska programs and events, visit www.lakejunaluska.com.

Lake Junaluska Singers Schedule of Performances:

Summer Worship Series

Sunday, July 1: 10:45 a.m.: Stuart Auditorium

Lake Junaluska Singers Independence Day Concert

Wednesday, July 4, 7:30 p.m.: Stuart Auditorium: $23 reserved seating, $18 general admission

Lake Junaluska Singers Alumni and Lake Junaluska Singers Worship

Saturday, July 7, 10 a.m.: Memorial Chapel

Summer Worship Series

Sunday, July 8: 10:45 a.m.: Stuart Auditorium

Hymn Sing

Friday, July 13, 7 p.m.: Memorial Chapel

Summer Worship Series

Sunday, July 15, 7 p.m.: Amphitheater under the Lake Junaluska Cross

Lakeshore Goes Broadway Concert and Dinner

Tuesday, July 17, 6:30 p.m.: Harrell Center Auditorium: $50 (including dinner)

Lakeshore Goes Broadway Concert and Dinner

Wednesday, July 18, 6:30 p.m.: Harrell Center Auditorium: $50 (including dinner)

Summer Worship Series

Sunday, July 22, 10:45 a.m.: Stuart Auditorium

Summer Worship Series

Sunday, July 29, 10:45 a.m.: Stuart Auditorium

Hymn Sing

Wednesday, August 1, 7 p.m.: Memorial Chapel

Lake Junaluska Singers Season Finale Concert

Friday, August 3, 7 p.m.: Stuart Auditorium: $23 reserved seating, $18 general admission

Summer Worship Series

Sunday, August 5, 10:45 a.m. Prelude: Stuart Auditorium