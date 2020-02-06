Press release from Lake Junaluska:

The latest edition of Lake Junaluska’s annual Discover Magazine is now available in digital and print format. The magazine includes upcoming programs, events, feature stories and other information for 2020.

With its theme of “Life at the Water’s Edge,” the issue dives into the role water plays in the community’s life. Within Discover‘s pages, you’ll find a calendar of upcoming events, 10 ways to enjoy the water at Lake Junaluska, and inspiring stories of conservation, creativity, healing and recreation.

Discover Magazine is used as an informational marketing piece to invite groups and individuals to visit Lake Junaluska. It is distributed to more than 26,000 contacts.

You can download the magazine at www.lakejunaluska.com/discover. Print copies of the magazine are available in the Bethea Welcome Center at Lake Junaluska.

If you have any questions about Discover Magazine, please contact Kim Kinsella at kkinsella@lakejunaluska.com.