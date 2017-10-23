Land of Sky Regional Council’s 51st Annual Banquet

“Collaboration Accelerating Competitiveness” is the theme for Land of Sky Regional Council’s 51st Annual Banquet to be held on Wednesday, October 25, at Blue Ridge Community College in Henderson County. Television host and entrepreneur Tiffany Ervin will Emcee the event, with the Lonesome Road Band providing the entertainment.

“This event is the highlight of the Land of Sky year,” says Justin Hembree, Executive Director of the Council. “We look forward to celebrating our regional accomplishments and bringing together the best the region has to offer.”

Land of Sky serves the four-county region (Buncombe, Henderson, Madison and Transylvania counties) and provides collaboration and cooperation to bring regional solutions for the betterment of the communities and the residents served. In addition to recognizing the past year’s accomplishments of the Council, several awards will also be given, including, the Charles H. Campbell Regional Leadership Award, and the Robert E. Shepard Excellence in Local Government Award.

“We are excited to honor and recognize some of the leaders in our region who work to make our communities a better place to live,” Hembree says.

Several local organizations have partnered with Land of Sky to make this year’s event a reality, including McGill & Associates, MB Haynes Corporation and Park Ridge Health.

“We’re grateful for our corporate sponsors who have committed resources to help us with this annual event,” says Hembree.