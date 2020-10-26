Advisory from Land of Sky Regional Council:
Annual State of Our Air Briefing and Press Conference
Webinar
Friday, October 30, 2020
9:00 AM to 10:30 AM
AGENDA
Welcome and Introductions – Bill Eaker, Land-of-Sky Regional Council (LOSRC) (3 minutes)
State and Federal Air Quality Issues Update – Mike Abraczinskas, Director, NC Division of Air Quality, NC DEQ (20 minutes)
Local Agency Air Quality Update(Air Quality Conditions/Trends in Buncombe County) – Ashley Featherstone, Director, WNC Regional Air Quality Agency (10 minutes)
Air Quality Forecasting in the Mountains (Overview, Process, Recent changes)– Elliot Tardif, Meteorologist, NC Division of Air Quality, NC DEQ (10 minutes)
A Smarter and Cleaner Energy Future for WNC – Jason Walls, District Manager for WNC, Duke Energy (10 minutes)
Cost Effective Actions to Reduce Energy Demand and Emissions – Sophie Mullinax, Project Manager, Blue Horizons Project (10 minutes)
Efforts to Reduce Emissions from Motor Vehicles in the Region – Bill Eaker, Coordinator, Land of Sky Clean Vehicles Coalition, LOSRC (10 minutes)
Question and Answer Session – The Press (15 minutes)
Closing Remarks– Bill Eaker, LOSRC (2 minutes)
Sponsors: Regional Clean Air Campaign, N.C. Division of Air Quality,
WNC Regional Air Quality Agency, Land of Sky Clean Vehicles Coalition
Thanks to Buncombe County Government TV for their support!
For more Information, Contact: Bill Eaker, LOSRC, 828-734-7434 cell
Working Together We Can Clear The Air!
Interested attendees must register here to receive log in information.
