Last Comic Standing Finalist to Perform in Asheville Saturday, November 11th



Funny Business at The Grey Eagle Presents Comedian Michael Palascak

Asheville, NC: Michael Palascak, a NBC Last Comic Standing Finalist who is revered for his smart writing and strong likability, is set to perform in Asheville on Saturday, November 11th.

Michael Palascak is a comedian, writer and actor based in LA. He’s done stand-up on Letterman, CONAN, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, the Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, Comedy Central’s HALF HOUR and most recently was a top 5 Finalist on LAST COMIC STANDING.

“This is a guy who could star in a sitcom”

-Roseanne Barr

“…of a guy that’s just as funny offstage as on, which is like magic.”

-Norm Macdonald

COMEDIAN MICHAEL PALASCAK – FUNNY BUSINESS @ THE GREY EAGLE

Saturday, November 11th @ 7:00pm

$14 advance / $17 at the door

Tickets @ http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1561150-funny-business-comedian-asheville/

Buying tickets in advance is highly-recommended. Parking is available at the Grey Eagle’s parking lot and on Clingman Ave. and Haywood Road. The Grey Eagle offers full bar service, and food is available inside the club at The Grey Eagle Taqueria. http://www.thegreyeagle.com/

About Funny Business at The Grey Eagle: Funny Business at the Grey Eagle brings live, nationally-recognized stand-up comedians to Asheville on a regular basis. The Grey Eagle offers full bar service, food and a selection of Asheville’s locally-made craft beers.