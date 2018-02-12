Press release from LaZoom Tours:

LaZoom Tours is holding auditions! We are casting non-AEA men and women (35 – 55) to guide our City and Haunted Comedy tours. Tours run seven days a week during the busy season. We are looking for On-bus Guides to lead 4-6 tours per week. Most guides will work Saturdays, and the weekday schedule varies. Guides are paid a competitive stipend per performance and receive tips.

Auditions will be held at the LaZoom Room Bar and Gorilla (76 Biltmore Ave.) on Monday, Feb. 26, and Tuesday, Feb. 27, noon-3 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Auditions will include reading from a script and adding jokes and other material at your own discretion.

To schedule an audition, please email ​ben@lazoomtours.com​ to request your preferred day and section of time. We will reply with an exact time and the audition sides. Please include a headshot/photo and resume with your audition request.

LaZoom Tours is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the casting of its productions. Actors of all races, ethnicities, and gender identities are welcome and encouraged to audition.

LaZoom Tours is an independent tour company providing entertaining tours of Asheville, North Carolina. The unforgettable LaZoom experience is uniquely fun, immersive, and colorful from start to finish. Our interactive comedy bus tours blend original comedy and sharp improv with fast paced facts about Asheville, NC. Each tour is an authentic interaction between tour guides on and off the bus, the audience, and people on the street. LaZoom is a completely original idea that’s grown tremendously over it’s 12 years of life. We hope you’ll look at our website and facebook page to learn more! ​lazoomtours.com