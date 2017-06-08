Press release:

Get ready to Turn It Up at the 3rd Annual LEAF Downtown AVL, taking place August 4-5, 2017 in the heart of Downtown Asheville at Pack Square Park. LEAF Downtown AVL showcases dynamic musical talent, immersive cultural arts performances and local handcraft & culinary artists. Join the LEAF community to experience funk at its finest – pulsing through stages, conversations, connections and more! Visit theLEAF.org/downtown for more info on this inclusive, family-friendly, FREE event!

“Join us for the 3rd LEAF Downtown AVL 2017 to celebrate music, art, culture August 4 & 5, 2017! Prepare for a fully immersive experience, welcoming families and all walks of life to gather as one community in the heart of our beautiful mountain city of Asheville. LEAF Downtown AVL will feature a wealth of community partner programming including the return of our Voices of Asheville tent, dozens of family adventure activities, three stages featuring over 200 local, regional & national level performers, 80+ local culinary and craft arts vendors, a one-of-a-kind VIP experience and our 3rd annual LEAF Art Dash 5K! LEAF Downtown first emerged onto the Asheville scene August 2015 as a critical expansion of the LEAF Community Arts’ mission to connect cultures and create community through music and arts. No matter who you are or where you are from, LEAF Downtown AVL promises to offer a welcoming & safe environment where you can experience a world-class event for free. This summer LEAF Downtown is getting ready to “Turn it up!” with legendary funk, reggae, world and soul music bringing the HEAT to Pack Square Park!” – Ehren Cruz, Performing Arts Director

3rd Annual LEAF Downtown AVL 2017 Performing Artists Lineup

• The Family Stone (50th Year Anniversary)

• Easy Star All-Stars

• Rare Essence

• Escort [Live Band]

• LEAF Funk Mix-Tape Band

• Free Planet Radio

• Fly By Night Rounders

• Billy Jonas

• Black Masala

• The Digs

• The Paper Crowns

• I-Star

• The Hustle Souls

• Back South Band

• Nex Millen

• DJ Malinalli

• The Lefties

• Lisa Zahiya

• Otto Aquaboogy

• Big Chief Shaka Zulu

• Blue Ridge Pride Drag Show

• Unifire Theater

• Faerie Kin

• Toybox Theater

• Hood Huggers Community Talent Show

• LEAF International NOLA, and many more…