LEAF hosts virtual festival, May 15-17

Press release from LEAF:

LEAF prepares to celebrate some of its greatest traditions, highlights, and community artists, as the 25-year festival goes virtual for the first time. Friday, May 15t h to Sunday, May 17t h , 2020 – LEAF welcomes the global community to come together and digitally experience world music, culture, and community from the safety of their respective homes. Throughout its storied history, LEAF Festival has played host to over 100 Nations , 500,000 patrons, 25,000 performers, and countless transformative experiences bringing diversity, artistic excellence, and global identity into the lives of three generations of families.

This Spring, the coronavirus caused the world to pause and canceled the possibility of a traditional LEAF Festival. The revenue from the signature bi-annual event is mission-critical and the cornerstone of LEAF’s work throughout the year. In addition, LEAF anticipates declines in annual fundraised contributions necessary for the organization’s work of empowering the next generation of global citizens, and supporting Culture Keepers and Teaching Artists as they bring global traditions into the future.

As the world seeks pathways to rekindle hope, ignite creativity, and connect with community, LEAF remains committed to being a conduit for inspiration and global perspective. While the world stopped, many of the LEAF Schools & Streets Teaching Artists and LEAF International Culture Keepers have transformed into virtual artists with new ways to activate and expand their work. “V-LEAF” is not only a fundraising weekend, but also a chance to showcase the work of LEAF artists and friends in WNC and around the world. It also serves as a reminder to the community of what they can discover at LEAF Global Arts in downtown Asheville when the experience re-opens in June (tbd with a priority for our staff & community safety). LEAF is also looking forward to working with the city and community to transform the LEAF Downtown August 7-8 into a format that matches the needs and safety of our community.

LEAF believes in the world-changing power of connecting cultures and people to create a thriving community. Through this virtual V-LEAF festival and the continuation of free online classes, LEAF is creating pathways of understanding and connections in the world, which seems now more critical than ever!

What to Expect at “V-LEAF”