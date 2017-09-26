The Asheville-Buncombe County chapter of the League of Women Voters will host a public discussion and education event on the topic of opioid addiction in Buncombe County on Thursday, October 5 at the North Asheville Library on Merrimon Avenue. The event will feature presentations on opioid addiction from Buncombe County sheriff Van Duncan, County Social Work Director Tammy Shook and Carriedelle Fusco, a nurse practitioner with MAHEC. Each speaker will present on the aspects of the opioid epidemic they deal with in their professional capacity, followed by a panel discussion with the audience.
A 6:40 p.m. desert and coffee session will precede the 7 p.m. main event. Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP by email to ruthodonnell6@gmail.com by Sept. 29, with the word “Yes” in the subject line.
Press release below:
Join us for an Education & Discussion Action Team event!
October 5, 2017
6:40 p.m. Dessert & Coffee ; 7:00 p.m. Program Begins
North Asheville Library, 1030 Merrimon Ave., Asheville .
Opioid Addiction in Buncombe County from the Medical, Law Enforcement and Social Services Point of View
Speakers include:
- Van Duncan, Sheriff of Buncombe County
- Tammy Shook, Director of Buncombe County Social Work
- Carriedelle Fusco, Nurse Practitioner, MAHEC
According to “Buncombe Beat” in the August 9-15, 2017 Mountain Xpress, the national problem of opioid overdoses and addiction is very much happening in Western North Carolina and Buncombe County. Governmental and other agencies are trying to understand the impact of addiction to and overdoses from pain pills. Join the League and three speakers working every day on this problem for education and discussion.
Sheriff Van Duncan, Carriedelle Fusco, a Nurse Practitioner at MAHEC and Tammy Shook, Director of Buncombe County Division of Social work will each present differing aspects of this crisis and then, as a panel of experts, respond to questions.
Please send an email by September 29th with Yes in the subject line to ruthodonnell6@gmail.com if you plan to attend so we can be sure to have plenty of desserts.
