The Asheville-Buncombe County chapter of the League of Women Voters will host a public discussion and education event on the topic of opioid addiction in Buncombe County on Thursday, October 5 at the North Asheville Library on Merrimon Avenue. The event will feature presentations on opioid addiction from Buncombe County sheriff Van Duncan, County Social Work Director Tammy Shook and Carriedelle Fusco, a nurse practitioner with MAHEC. Each speaker will present on the aspects of the opioid epidemic they deal with in their professional capacity, followed by a panel discussion with the audience.

A 6:40 p.m. desert and coffee session will precede the 7 p.m. main event. Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP by email to ruthodonnell6@gmail.com by Sept. 29, with the word “Yes” in the subject line.

Press release below: