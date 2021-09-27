Press release from League of Women Voters of Asheville-Buncombe County:
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and The League of Women Voters of Asheville-Buncombe County will be registering voters Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the East Asheville Library, 3 Avon St, Asheville, NC 28805, from 11 am until 2 pm.
There are in-person registration events at UNCA also as the campus will be celebrating National Voter Registration Day. Student volunteers will be tabling around campus from 10 am to 4 pm to register voters, help voters check their registration status, and answer any election-related questions the campus community may have. The tabling locations will be:Reed Plaza (outside Brown Hall), The Quad (outside the library), Highsmith (indoors, on the first floor),The Rocky Statue (by the Sherrill Center).
Check your registration status at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/reglkup/. You can register, change your address or your party affiliation in person, or go on-line at https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/how-register/complete-your-registration-online-through-dmv.
