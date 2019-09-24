Press release from the League of Women Voters:

SUFFRAGE CELEBRATION OPEN HOUSE

Sunday, October 13, 2019 2p.m.- 5 p.m.

Patton-Parker House, 95 Charlotte Street, Asheville

Experience our local suffrage history in the Patton-Parker House, where the Women’s Suffrage Movement in North Carolina began!

Discover the stories of the often overlooked African-American Suffragists!

Enjoy the simple pleasures of the Suffrage Era:Fabulous hats by Sandra Suber of Ianodell’s Hat Shop

Croquet on the lawn with Black Mountain Croquet Club’s Jim Seward, badminton, and a fantastic city view! Bring a lawn chair.

Suffragette model by costumer Sandra McDaniel for picture taking

Hors d’oeuvres; ice cream from The Hop! (Discount scoop-ons for those in period attire).

And did we mention…Free Parking in the lot next door!

We’ll be sharing some of what we’ve learned about the local, state, and national struggle for Women’s Suffrage with posters, videos, presentations, and a reenactment of a historic speech given at the Battery Park Hotel in 1915.

Free and open to the public (donations gratefully accepted!)

RSVP here if you plan to come.